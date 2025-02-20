Foundation launches new service for patients in Ninewells Hospital

A new service to bring more comfort to patients at Ninewells Hospital has been launched by the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

The Call & Deliver service, allows relatives and friends of patients to easily send gifts or essential items directly to the wards, bridging the gap when in-person visits may be difficult.

Shelley McCarthy, charity chief officer at NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, said: “We understand that a hospital stay can be challenging, and sometimes visiting in-person isn’t always possible

"Our service offers a simple and thoughtful way for loved ones to show they care, delivering a touch of comfort and brightening a patient’s day.”

The process is designed for convenience. Relatives can view the dedicated Call and Deliver webpage at https://nhstayside.foundation/call-and-deliver to explore a range of products, from comforting treats to practical essentials. They also include specially curated gifts for newborns and children, ensuring even the youngest patients feel loved and supported.

A hotline will be available Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm on 01382 633917. Staff will assist with order placement, ensuring the perfect items are chosen for the recipient.

Secure payment are processed over the phone and dedicated volunteers will then promptly deliver the selected gifts or items directly to the patient’s ward.

The foundation has pointed out that the new service has a number of advantages:-

 Convenience - The service handles the entire process, perfect for those unable to visit the hospital.

 Thoughtful Options - A carefully curated selection ensures a suitable gift or essential item for every need, including special items for newborns and children.

 Support Local Services - By using the service, individuals contribute to the vital work of NHS Tayside and its charity.

The organisation runs a programme of distributing funds to NHS Tayside services and the third sector, fundraising to increase the impact of the charity.