The team raised awareness about the importance of fostering, as well as money for charity.

Angus Council’s fostering team held a charity bake sale recently, during Foster Care Fortnight, to support a local children’s charity and raise awareness of the need for foster carers in Angus.

The bake sale at the council’s office in Bruce House, Arbroath saw staff and foster carers come together to bake and sell a variety of delicious treats, all for a worthy cause, while giving people thinking about becoming foster carers the chance to pop in to find out more. It also raised more than £500 for a local children’s charity.

Foster Care Fortnight is an annual campaign by The Fostering Network to raise the profile of fostering and show how foster care transforms lives.

The theme this year for Foster Care Fortnight is #FosteringMoments - moments that define fostering journeys, big and small that have helped children and young people feel safe, built their confidence and created memories. During the fortnight foster carers with the council will be sharing some of their memorable, proud and defining moments on the council’s social media channels. Memories such as:-

“Seeing the young lad we’ve been supporting for a number of years get accepted for a joinery apprenticeship.”

“The baby I care for holding my hand until they fall asleep.”

And a short break carer who said:-

“After an initial weekend placement with me a young person (age 13) came and stayed for three months. I remember picking him up from the bus stop after school every day and the hug he gave me as he got into the car.”

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s Families, Education and Justice convener, said: “The fostering team at Angus Council and our local community of foster carers work hard to raise awareness of the urgent need for carers in Angus.

“With a shortage of carers, we appreciate all they do to help shine a light on the crucial and life changing impact foster carers have on the lives of children and young people in Angus and encourage local people to become part of our fostering community too.

“I’d encourage anyone from any background thinking about becoming a foster carer to get in touch with the team at the council to find out more. You’ll be supported all the way by our wonderful staff.”