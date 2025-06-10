Former chairman steps down after 40 years with law firm

Law firm Thorntons has announced its former chairman Colin Graham is stepping down as a partner after more than four decades with the Dundee-headquartered business.

Mr Graham (64) joined Thornton, Dickie and Brand, as they then were, in 1984 and was appointed partner four years later at the age of 27 to Thornton Oliver.

He served eight years as chairman, starting in 2016, and has seen Thorntons grow to become one of the country’s largest legal practices, with over 600 staff and partners.

To support the firm in the run-up to his retirement, he took up a role as senior partner, a key leadership position, while retaining his ambassadorial role representing Thorntons and its people across Scotland and beyond. He will now act as a consultant.

Mr Graham said: “It has been the privilege of my professional life to have helped my colleagues to realise our goal of seeing Thorntons expand from its traditional North East market to becoming a truly nationwide firm, with 15 offices throughout Scotland.”

As well as his leadership position within Thorntons, Mr Graham has played a leading role in many other organisations, including as chair of RSPCC Dundee, treasurer of the Ninewells Cancer Research Appeal, captain of Dundee High School FP Rugby Club and as chairman of NHS Tayside Primary Care Disciplinary Panel.

​Mr Graham is pictured with managing partner Lesley Larg.