Forfar youth theatre group to perform in National Theatre festival

A troupe of young actors from Forfar will take to the stage at Pitlochry Festival Theatre next month for prestigious National Theatre Connections Festival.

For the third year running, the theatre has been selected as one of two in Scotland to host the prestigious event, run by the National Theatre which will showcase the best of exciting young acting talent from seven theatre groups from across the country.

From 10-12 April, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Studio will host Spotlights Community Youth Theatre from Forfar, alongside other entries from groups including Crieff High School, Aberdeen-based Oldmachar Academy, Open Door Drama Youth from the Shetland Islands, East Lothian-based The Mill Youth Theatre, Isle of Man-based Kensington Arts, and Pitlochry Festival Theatre Young Company.

Now in its 30th year, Connections 2025 draws together ten new plays from some of the UK's most talented and popular playwrights, for young people aged between 13 and 19, to perform.

The group, based at Studio 132 in Forfar, will be on stage on April 10. (John MacKenzie/Wikipedia)

The Forfar group will perform the Scottish premiere of ‘Fresh Air’ by Vickie Donaghue , which follows a group of students from a pupil referral group who are made to go orienteering in what they discover are England’s most haunted woods.

Stalked by eery ghost children determined to keep them there forever, they must learn to confront the here and now to unlock the key to their futures.

Several performers who have appeared at the festival and gone on to become professional actors including the Oscar-nominated Keira Knightley and John Boyega.

Kirsten Adam, head of young people's programmes at the National Theatre, said: "Over 125,000 young people have taken part in this nationwide youth theatre festival over the past three decades, staging and performing new plays across the breadth of the UK.

"We can't wait to witness the talent and creativity that these seven groups will bring both on and off stage this April".

The NT Connections Festival takes place from April 10-12, with Spotlights Community Youth Theatre appearing on April 10.

The performance will start at 7pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com.