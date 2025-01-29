Forfar shoppers have been thanked for their generous support of a Christmas toy campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted shoppers in Forfar have been thanked for contributing to a national campaign which saw 125,000 toys donated to children in need during the run-up to Christmas.

Before the festive celebrations, the Tesco store in the town called on shoppers to support a collection of toys so that families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift would not miss out on the big day.

People across the community responded enthusiastically to the campaign, with 210 brand-new toys being gifted to Cash For Kids – bringing a smile to many children’s faces on Christmas Day.

The Toy Donation campaign ran in the company's stores across the UK in December, with more than 125,000 items being given overall.

​More than 210 new toys were donated through Tesco’s Forfar store.

Claire De Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to this great cause.

“Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.

“So once again we are grateful to the people of Midlothian for showing that the magic of Christmas is very much alive and well.

“They have made a great many children so happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families, so thank you so much again for your support.”

In addition to the toy collection, Tesco donated £25,000 to the Salvation Army to support its ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Cash for Kids supports children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs. Based across the UK, it provides grants to help community groups, other charitable organisations, schools and individual causes.

Mission Christmas is the charity’s annual campaign to ensure that as many children as possible receive a gift on Christmas morning, with donations being received from companies, schools, community groups, and individuals. Last year, nationally it raised £15,420,596, which supported 306,996 children.

Donations can still be made to the charity at https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission