Forfar police station finds permanent home after public consultation

The new station will be located in William Wallace House, on the Orchardbank Industrial Estate. (Pic: Google)

Forfar’s police station will move permanently to William Wallace House in the town later this year, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers and staff had to move out of their West High Street premises last year due to health and safety concerns, when the building was deemed to be unsafe to use.

The decision follows a consultation process that ended in August last year. Police Scotland said that the situation arose due to long-term issues with the building, combined with the results of storm damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation was opened on a proposal to relocate the local policing team to alternative premises in the Forfar area and dispose of the West High Street headquarters.

Since then, officers have been working from the half-empty Angus House, Angus Council’s headquarters, which were also put up for sale last year.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Members of the public will be aware we had to close the station on Friday, September 11, 2024 as a precaution due to compliance concerns related to health and safety.

"Officers and staff were relocated to Angus House on a temporary basis as part of business continuity plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt. Smith said that the council-owned building will be refurbished over the next few months to “create a modern and efficient working environment for officers while ensuring it meets the needs of the local community.” She added: “The police station will be located on the first floor of WWH with a public front counter that can be accessed through an intercom at the front entrance of the building. Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the Estate Masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate. This will enable modern policing, support the health, safety and well-being of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long term operating costs. “Police Scotland is committed to maintaining a strong presence in Forfar, officers will remain visible, accessible and responsive to local concerns.

“Front counter services will remain at Arbroath police station between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday plus at West Bell Street in Dundee.” For non-emergencies and general enquiries, call 101, and 999 in an emergency.