Forfar Police Station closed due to health and safety concerns
The West High Street HQ has long-term structural issues and suffered significant storm damage in 2023, which would incur considerable costs to repair. The building has been subject to regular monitoring to ensure the safety and welfare of police, staff and the public.
And while front counter services for in-person enquiries has been maintained, the closest station in Angus for these is Arbroath although officers will still be on patrol in the town.
Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Angus, said: “All officers and staff have been relocated and policing services in the area remain ongoing as normal.
“Please do not attend the station at this time. Front counter services remain available in Angus at Arbroath between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and also at West Bell Street in Dundee.
“Officers will be on patrol in the area as well and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.
“For non-emergencies and general enquiries, you can also call 101, and 999 in the event of an emergency.
“Our priority is to identify a local solution to mitigate against the closure of the station.” A public consultation on the closure and relocation of Forfar Police Station closed on Monday, August 26. The findings are being collated, and updates will be published when these are available.