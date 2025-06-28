Forfar nurse wins top accolade after overcoming a double tragedy during studies

​Grant Cooper, who was named recently as Scotland’s Nursing Student of the Year.

A recently graduated Forfar-based nurse has started his career on a high after being named Scotland’s Nursing Student of the Year.

Grant Cooper, a newly qualified community staff nurse at Academy Medical Centre, received the award from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland in recognition of the extraordinary resilience, compassion, and commitment he displayed throughout his studies.

A graduate of the University of Dundee, Grant switched careers during the Covid-19 pandemic and overcame a double tragedy during his studies.

Originally from Kingsbarns in Fife, he made the bold change after working in hospitality for many years. As a student, Grant stood out for his academic excellence and dedication in clinical placements, leading to him securing a competitive Erasmus+ scholarship to Lithuania.

Tragically, both Grant’s parents died during the second year of his studies. Despite this, he continued to excel in his academic work and clinical placements, receiving glowing feedback and completing his degree with merit.

His nominator praised Grant for exemplifying courage, empathy, and excellence.

Grant said: “Both my parents weren’t well and seeing that had a major impact on my decision to pursue nursing. I was in my mid-30s and thinking about a change of career when my mum was taken into hospital. I was inspired by the work that the nurses did and spoke to friends who were nurses about their experiences. I started thinking about doing something along these lines, but I didn’t think nursing was an option for me.”

Grant was pointed in the direction of the SWAP (Scottish Wider Access Programme) Access to Nursing course at Dundee and Angus College, designed to give mature learners the opportunity to return to higher education.

After completing the programme with straight A grades, he progressed to the degree course and instantly knew he had made the right decision. Unfortunately, his studies were interrupted by the loss of both his parents within six months of each other.

He continued: “Even though my mum and dad had been unwell it was unexpected when they died and for it to happen in such a short space of time hit me really hard. The University’s Student Services and Counselling teams were absolutely amazing. I can’t thank them enough and might not have been able to go on with my course without their help.

“Nursing is a really rewarding career and I absolutely love my job. Community nursing is definitely where I want to be and it’s an incredibly important resource for patients and the health service.

The judges praised Grant’s honesty, compassion, and empathy, and his willingness to have open conversations to raise concerns.

Head judge Jacqui Neil said, “Grant showed a real passion for challenging himself, being open, and looking at everything as a learning opportunity. He really showed what a student nurse can bring to the nursing team and evidenced a clear understanding of the role of a nurse as an advocate for patients.”