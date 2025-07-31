Forfar man takes the plunge with first skydive to raise funds for mental health charity

A Forfar man will take a leap into the unknown in September to raise funds in memory of his late brother.

Andrew Buchan will undertake a skydive during a holiday to Italy in support of Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) and is on track to raise a substantial sum. So far his GoFundMe page has raised just over £550 in the week since it was launched, and his original target of £200 has been raised to £800.

Andrew said that ‘Jump for Jamie’ is to honour his brother’s memory, but also has a wider purpose.

He said: “The skydive is happening on September 11. I'm skydiving to honour my brother's legacy but I'm also skydiving for all of those people who have suffered or are suffering with mental illness and anxiety, including myself.

Andrew is skydiving in memory of his brother Jamie.

“I want to have a positive impact on their lives and the fact that I've raised over £500 for mental health charity SAMH already is great. My current goal is £800, I think that would be absolutely wonderful.”

And the venture will be a first for Andrew, who has never skydived before, but he said that he is keen to push his limits.

He continued: “I'm jumping from over 4200 feet. It's a tandem jump, and one of my best friends is jumping too which calms my nerves a little bit. I've never undertaken anything like this before but I wanted to push myself outside of my comfort zone and skydiving has always been something I've wanted to try. I'm a very bold person so when I do something I typically go all out with it.”

Andrew added: "The timing just felt right. I'm going to Italy for a holiday anyway, it's arguably the most gorgeous place I've ever visited and I thought it'd be really cool to see it from above – it's quite a unique perspective.”

For almost a century, SAMH has provided mental health support, and currently operates 70 services across Scotland. The charity is in the process of setting up Scotland’s first network of walk-in support hubs where people can receive help whenever they need it, which Andrew is keen to support.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jump-for-jamie-samh. SAMH has also provided collection boxes which Andrew will place in shops in the area, including his mother’s, Crocodile Shoes, in Kirriemuir.