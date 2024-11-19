Forfar fitness frenzy raises funds for local charity

​Kim McDonald (right) presents the cheque to Kathleen Blythe.

The exertions of a Forfar fitness business and its customers have raised more than £1000 for a local charity.

The sponsored event was organised by Club One Fitness at the end of October.

Owner and fitness instructor Kim McDonald came up with the idea to help raise funds for The Deirdre Knight Centre charity.

The centre is a support service that offers adults within the Forfar area day care Services and helps people to remain a part of the community.

On October 25 club members came together to take part, completing six hours of back-to-back classes, from 6pm to midnight.

The girls all took part in a range of classes from Boogie Bounce, Aerobics and Fight Club to Step, BlockFit and Clubbercise.

Kathleen Blythe, Deirdre Knight Centre manager and Club One member, said: “I’ve been a member at Club One now for just over a year and have come a long way in my own fitness journey thanks to Kim and all the girls.

"It’s a real community where your supported and encouraged to achieve your best. I have also been able to encourage some of my colleagues to join the gym, so when Kim approached me about fundraising for The Deirdre Knight Centre it seemed a perfect partnership.

“We have raised a fantastic amount of £1270. We plan to split the money between the Bus Fund and our centre members’ Christmas party. This will allow us to make the members’ Christmas extra special this year.”