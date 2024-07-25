Forfar firm helps to power aid charity's vital work

Jim Beattie, Tayside 4x4 Response chairman and volunteer, with Les Gammie, Depot and the Stihl PS3000 battery generator.

A Forfar business is helping to keep a Tayside-wide aid charity functioning efficiently with the supply of a new generator.

Gammies Groundcare was approached recently by Tayside 4x4 Response, which had a particular set of requirements – which the business was able to fulfill.

Founded in 2010, Tayside 4x4 Response is a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to providing crucial support to the community during times of crisis. Its dedicated team uses their own 4x4 vehicles to collaborate with emergency response agencies, including the Police, Firefighters, Council, SSEN, and the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the organisation has grown, expanding from a modest 10 volunteers to more than 36, they have continuously evolved their resources to enhance the assistance they offer. Their recent addition of a mobile unit equipped with computers, internet access, power outlets, refreshment facilities, and comfortable seating, has revolutionised their ability to deliver aid on the move.

As Scotland’s leading supplier of groundcare machinery and services, staff at Gammies has the latest innovations in technology at their fingertips, including Stihl’s newest battery generator. Suitable for prolonged usage with low power draw, ensures sustained power supply over extended periods.

Les Gammie, depot manager, said: “When Tayside 4x4 Response approached us looking for a generator that could deal with powering numerous laptops, monitors and charging points for long periods of time, we were delighted to present a solution that also has no emissions and low noise levels. The Stihl PS300 also has a compact design allowing it to be integrated into a small space within the unit.”

Jim Beattie, Tayside 4x4 Response volunteer, said that the addition of the generator is already making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This has allowed us to be more flexible with the support we provide, and supplied reliable power for the events we attend, which are often across multiple days and in remote locations.”