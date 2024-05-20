Forfar charity receives funding boost courtesy of high school pupils

​Carla and Willow are pictured presenting their £3000 cheque to Murton Trust manager Alison Elliott.

A Forfar charity has benefitted from the work and creativity of two Webster's High School pupils who won them a grant of £3000.

Murton Farm Nature Reserve, based near the town, was nominated for the funding by pupils Willow Heinowski and Carla McKenzie as part of the school’s participation in the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative Scotland project.

The school takes part each year, involving all second year pupils who must identify a social issue in their local area, a charity that supports that issue and then prepare and showcase a presentation to a judging panel, in a creative way. The students researched the charity and recently made their pitch to the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Elliott, Murton Trust manager, said: “Our community is always the focus of the work we do at Murton. We welcome over 100 young people each year to attend our programmes and it is incredibly rewarding to have young people acknowledge our charity and support us by securing this significant grant.”

The YPI is managed and principally funded by The Wood Foundation

Alex Reid, programme manager, said: “Over the last five years, nearly 600 young people from Webster’s High School have been responsible for granting £15,000 to local causes in Angus, which has had an enormous impact locally.

"This year, we are delighted to congratulate the winning students who were advocating for the Murton Trust, who enjoyed engaging with the charity through their visits and were very well supported by staff and volunteers during the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The students worked hard to deliver a creative and engaging presentation on the work of the Trust to secure the £3000 grant on their behalf.

Willow said: “We picked Murton Trust because it is a place to have fun, be ourselves and connect with nature. Murton helps a lot with mental health and the environment which we thought was really important.”