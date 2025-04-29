Forfar ceremony marks International Workers’ Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A moving ceremony was held in Forfar on Monday to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

The event, held at the International Workers Memorial Tree and Bench at Forfar Community Campus, bought together community members, trade unions, elected representatives and young people to remember those who have lost their lives due to work-related accidents and diseases and to fight for safe and healthy working conditions for working people throughout the world

Speeches were given by Angus Council Leader Councillor George Meechan, Roy Beedie from UNISON and George Ramsay from UNITE, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony and music from piper Alex Link from Webster’s High School.

A minute’s silence was also held to allow for reflection on the human cost of unsafe workplaces and to reaffirm the commitment to improving health and safety for workers across the world.

​Cllr George Meechan is pictured with some of those who attended.

Mr Meechan said: “This annual event is a reminder that behind every workplace fatality is a family, a community and a loss that could have been prevented.

"We stand here not only to remember but to reaffirm our collective commitment to safer, healthier working environments for everyone.”

Ian Tasker, senior advice worker with Scottish Hazards, praised the ceremony’s relevance.

He said: “This was my first time attending the event in Forfar. It was an outstanding and moving memorial, organised by Angus Council, young people and trade unions.

"Thanks to everyone involved.”