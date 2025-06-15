Forfar care home ready to open its doors for summer fete

​Staff and residents will welcome visitors during Care Home Open Week.

Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar is preparing to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2025 next Saturday (June 21) with a fun-filled Carnival Summer Fete.

Care Home Open Week, taking place from June 16-22, is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. It will give care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.

Finavon Court will open its doors to the public from 2pm-4pm and will be decorated especially for the occasion.

The fete will consist of a variety of stalls including local crafts selling personalised items, cake and candy stalls, candles and aromas, keyrings, bobbles and gifts.

There will also be candy floss, popcorn, a face painter, and bouncy castles for kids to enjoy.

The local Cats Protection organisation will also attend for the third consecutive year, as well as a tarot reader for those who wish to receive a reading.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in the home’s raffle where there will be a range of prizes on offer to win including hampers.

A number of food stalls including burgers and hot dogs along with a buffet will be available to choose from, and a selection of carnival games specially created by the home’s residents will be on show for attendees to enjoy.

Claire Cameron, home manager, said: “We are proud to support Forfar, and our Open Week celebrations will provide a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week will also be a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”

For more information about HC-One Scotland care homes in the area, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes