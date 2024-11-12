Forfar bar wins top award for the quality of its beer

​Kim Henderson and Susan Campbell from The Stag are pictured with the award.

A Forfar hostelry was named as one of the winners in this year's Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) Awards

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual awards celebrate the best in the business from local venues and bar staff to national operators.

And this year’s ceremony saw coveted corkscrew trophies presented to Scotland’s top pubs, bars, restaurants, staff and operators across 20 categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held in the Hilton Hotel in Glagow, the event was hosted by actor Martin Compston with comedian James Corden presenting the awards.

They covered a variety of aspects of the trade, including Bartender of the Year, Cocktail Bar of the Year and Community Pub of the Year.

Stag owner and manager Susan Campbell said: “A lot of time and effort goes into ensuring best quality is poured for our customers and we were judged to have followed all the criteria judges were looking for to ensure perfect pouring and tasting draught beer.

“We’ve been in the top three for the last four years and this year we won it for a second time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SLTN print editor, Dave Hunter, said: “Even as operators across Scotland struggle with all manner of challenges, there’s never been a better time to visit the country’s outstanding pubs, bars and restaurants.

“The standard of hospitality here is second to none, and it’s a privilege for the team at SLTN to help showcase some of the very best our country has to offer.”

SLTN digital editor, Gordon Davidson, said everyone who was shortlisted should be proud to call themselves the best that Scottish hospitality had to offer.

He added “Every year the SLTN Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate the quality and commitment of Scotland’s licensed trade, and as we travelled the highways and byways again this summer, visiting venues across the country, it was clear that they’ve never been more determined to provide the highest standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended finalists.

"They didn’t make it easy on us this year and sometimes the difference between the winners and runners-up came down to the slimmest of margins.”