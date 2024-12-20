First Christmas in new helm role for RNLI volunteer

While most people will be getting into the swing of the festive season next week, RNLI volunteer Cammy Tough will be on call as a newly qualified helm at Arbroath RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Cammy qualified recently as a helm on the station’s new D-class inshore lifeboat.

Over the last year he has been going through intensive training focused on command skills and finessing the boat handling skills required to be a qualified helm, as well as being put through a variety of scenarios to prepare him for the final pass out.

The volunteer role of helm is to take charge of the boat, crew and make sound decisions when the pressure is on.

​Cammy Tough, who will spend his first Christmas on call as the lifeboat’s new helm. (Pic: RNLI/Nigel Millard)

Since joining Arbroath RNLI in 2019, Cammy has undertaken 64 service calls, and spent over 250 hours at sea.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve the Arbroath community as both shore and boat crew for the last five years, and I’m excited to continue this in my new position as D-class helm. I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the volunteer crew, the RNLI trainer assessors, flanking stations and everyone inbetween. I couldn’t have got here without you all.

“I joined the RNLI in 2019 as I love helping people, especially in their time of need. This is why I also trained as a personal trainer before joining the fire service. I wanted to give back to the community and for me, the RNLI fitted the goal of helping people. It’s the best decision I have ever made.”

As the charity comes to the end of its 200th milestone year, it is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer lifeboat crew members who are spending Christmas on-call.

Cammy added: “This will be my fifth year on call over Christmas, but my first as a qualified helm. RNLI volunteers are on call 365 days a year, which includes Christmas day. Whenever the call for help comes in, we will drop everything to answer.”

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year. Whatever weather winter throws at them, crews are ready to sacrifice time with their families and battle the elements to save lives at sea. These rescues are only made possible by generous supporters.

To make a donation to the appeal visit RNLI.org/WinterAppeal