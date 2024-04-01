Finding the 'magic' ticket will get you a grand theatrical prize

Five tickets have been issued.

The new Spring and Summmer guide will be delivered through thousands of doors in Angus, as well as copies being available at any ANGUSalive venue.

There are just five Golden Tickets to be found by picking up a copy of On Stage from any ANGUSalive library, museum, sports centre, country park or theatre.

Tickets can be found until the end of April.

Lucky finders of a Golden Ticket can claim a ticket for themselves and one other to 23 shows from May to December, with a prize value of £1160.

Shows included in the prize range from Artie’s Singing Kettle to Christmas Crooners and Legend - The Bob Marley Show to 90s Live, to name just a few.

Scott Kyle, theatre programme and events lead with ANGUSalive, said; “We’re super excited to offer this bumper giveaway to celebrate the launch of the new On Stage guide. 5 lucky pairs will have something to look forward to for the rest of this year with 23 nights out on us!

“As well as being a stack of quality nights out, a night at the Theatre can boost your mood and provide a sense of connection with the local community, making this prize a gift for your well-being as well as your calendar.”