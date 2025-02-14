Festival helps Angus pupils to discover the joys of science
The festival, which runs from Monday February 10 to Sunday (February 23), will bring a host of activities, workshops and demos to Dundee Science Centre, community venues and online, including a dedicated school programme.
Pupils from Letham, Airlie, Colliston, Hayshead, Eassie, Birkhill, Burnside, Auchterhouse, Friockheim and Glamis Primary Schools, together with those from Arbroath High School, will enjoy an entertaining programme of free activities within the Science Centre.
Coinciding with Dundee Science Centre’s 25th anniversary, the festival embraces the ‘Visions of the Future’ theme.
When visiting the centre, pupils can discover if they have an ear for Scottish accents and explore how our brains are tricked by optical illusions.
For those wishing to travel further afield, there is the chance to embark on a fascinating journey exploring Mars, controlling a robotic rover over a custom-built Mars landscape.
Pupils can also discover a range of interactive artefacts and games with The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park and investigate the workings of the human body through VR headsets.
This year’s festival has been made possible with contributions from a range of new and returning partners, including Abertay University, Eden Project, The Art and Nature Collective, RSPB, Stemovators, University of Dundee, Dynamic Earth, Scottish Seabird Centre, Dundee & Angus College, Dundee Astronomical Society, SHARE, Scottish Nature Photography Awards, Woodland Trust, Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science, Cerebral Ape, Boulby Underground Laboratory, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and The Scottish Deer Centre & Wildlife Park.
Dundee Science Festival 2025 is funded by Scottish Government, The Edina Trust and OPITO.
To browse the festival’s full schedule of events, ticket information, and to pre-book, visit https://www.dundeesciencecentre.org.uk/festival/