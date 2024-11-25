Ferryden pupils tackle irresponsible drivers at their school gates

Ferryden Primary School pupils recently tackled irresponsible driving at their school gates to mark Road Safety Week.

The children’s action came after restrictions imposed on the street, prohibiting access for vehicles at drop-off and pick-up times, were ignored by drivers, causing congestion, pavement parking and pollution near the school.

Pupils, including Junior Road Safety Officers, designed ‘don’t park here’ posters and showed drivers a sign with a happy or sad face depending on whether they drove responsibly.

They were backed by Living Streets Scotland, part of the UK everyday walking charity, who attended with their mascot, Strider.

​Some of the pupils are pictured outside the school with Living Streets mascot Strider.

According to Brake, the charity behind Road Safety Week, four people die on UK roads every day. About a quarter of cars on the road during morning peak times in Scotland are on the school run, so encouraging pupils to walk to school would make streets safer for everyone.

The school takes part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from Living Streets –which sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker. Those using active travel are awarded a monthly WOW badge; 98% of pupils travelled to school actively in October.

Rachel Bliss, Regional Team Leader, Living Streets Scotland, said: “It was a real pleasure to hear pupils share why they want safer streets near their school.

“Walking or wheeling all or some of the way to school is a great way for children to feel happier and healthier and gives them the chance to spend quality time with family and friends. It also takes cars off the road at busy times, making streets safer for everyone.”

Head teacher Michelle Mackay added: "We are thrilled to see our pupils embracing the WOW challenge and making the effort to travel to school in more sustainable ways. School Streets – where cars are prevented from going up to the school gates at drop off and pick up times – have been successfully implemented across the UK and we hope that more drivers will respect the rules thanks to our pupils’ awareness campaign.”

In Angus, hundreds of children are enjoying the benefits of walking, wheeling and cycling to school thanks to support from Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership (Tactran).

James Cooper from Tactran said: “I’m delighted to support this programme which encourages, where possible, pupils and their families to walk or wheel shorter journeys. The change means fewer cars around the school gates, leading to better air quality and less congestion – and less road danger for our children and young people.”