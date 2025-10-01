Ferryden pupil's artistic talents give Montrose Fairtrade Forum a new look

A Ferryden school pupil has designed the new face of Montrose’s Fairtrade Forum after a competition, supported by Scotmid.

The judges felt that Rose Duncan’s new logo captures the meaningful connection between producer and consumer across the miles, encapsulating the spirit of Fairtrade in a fresh and inspiring way.

Rose’s design will now become the new face of Fairtrade in Montrose, appearing prominently across the Forum’s promotional materials. The winning entry was praised for its vibrant storytelling and its heartfelt symbolisation of fairness, sustainability, and community cohesion.

The announcement comes during Fairtrade Fortnight, a nationwide celebration that highlights farmers and workers, promotes sustainability and fights for fairer trade.

​Rose Duncan with fellow pupils and Montrose Fairtrade Forum members.

Pam Robinson, Montrose Fairtrade Forum chairperson, said: "We were so impressed by the creativity and thoughtfulness shown by all the entrants. Rose’s design stood out because it truly captures the journey from producer to consumer and reminds us of the real people behind the products we buy."

Lynne Ogg, Scotmid’s head of membership & community engagement, added: "Rose’s artwork shines a light on fairness, community, and global connections – values we share at Scotmid. We’re delighted to see this design become a symbol for Montrose."

Rose and her school received prizes from Scotmid, including vouchers, a bag and framed prints of the winning design.