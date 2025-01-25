Famous Scots feature in newly-released records

Rikki Fulton playing the dour minister the Reverend I.M. Jolly.

The birth entry of comedian Rikki Fulton is among 245,000 records newly released online by National Records of Scotland.

Birth records over 100 years old are added to the site annually, along with death records that are 50 years old and marriage records that are 75 years old. Family historians and researchers can access them wherever they are.

Alison Byrne, National Records of Scotland chief executive, said: “The annual birth, marriage and death records are our most hotly anticipated records release every year.

“Scotland’s People helps researchers all over the world to investigate their heritage from the comfort of their own homes. If you’ve always wanted to look into your own family history, now would be an excellent time to start.

The RSPB’s Eddie Balfour. (Pic: Orkney Archive)

“I’m delighted to add these new records of Scotland’s ordinary and extraordinary people to the centuries of Scottish history already available.”

Robert “Rikki” Fulton was born on April 15, 1924, in Dennistoun, Glasgow. After serving in the Royal Navy during World War Two, Fulton became one of Scotland’s most recognisable stars.

He rose to fame as one half of the double act Francie and Josie with Jack Milroy, whose birth entry was added to Scotland’s People in 2017.

Best known for his role as the depressed churchman, the Reverend IM Jolly, the comedian’s sketch show Scotch and Wry was a Hogmanay fixture.

Audrey Sale-Barker (centre) winning the Ladies Ski Club Championship in 1928 (Pic: Ladies Ski Club); and Gordon Smith playing for Hibernian against Partick Thistle at Easter Road.

Fulton played a variety of characters, including “Supercop”, Scotland’s least competent traffic cop. He died in 2004 aged 79.

Also added to the NRS online research website Scotland’s People is the birth record of Gordon Smith, one of Hibernian FC’s “Famous Five” forward line in the 1950s.

Born on May 26, 1924, in Edinburgh, Smith is the only footballer to win the Scottish league championship with three clubs – Hibernian, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee.

He played his first game for Hibernian FC in April 1941, scoring a hat-trick in a friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. He became part of Hibs’ “Famous Five” forward line alongside Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormand. All five were later inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Smith scored 400 goals in 900 appearances and was capped 19 times for playing for his country. He died in 2004, aged 80.

Also newly recorded is the 1949 marriage entry of the 10th Earl of Selkirk and Audrey Sale-Barker, who both served as pilots during World War Two.

Sale-Barker also captained the British women's skiing team at the 1936 Winter Olympics. The Earl died in 1994 and his wife passed just one month later.

The 1974 death entry of pioneering Orcadian bird expert Eddie Balfour is another notable entry. Balfour spent 30 years studying Hen Harriers after being hired by the RSPB in 1953 as a ‘watcher’. He died of a sudden illness on August 12, 1974.