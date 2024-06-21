Eric Irons (left) and Craig Irons, who have continued the family business.

Arbroath firm Esk Glazing & Interiors is celebrating 50 years in business with a family fun day this Saturday (June 22).

The company, which specialises in interiors, windows and doors, was established in 1974 by Eric Irons who took on his son Craig as an apprentice at the age of 15.

It has since evolved into the tight-knit family-run business that people see today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig, who now manages the company, said: “I’m amazed at how far Esk Glazing & Interiors has come since my dad created it 50 years ago. I want to thank him personally for taking me on at the age of 15 and allowing me to be a part of all of this. I’m proud of what my dad and I have achieved together over the years, not just for our family but for the communities of Angus and Tayside. We now employ 40 members of staff and feel proud to be helping the local economy.

“Fifty years in business is incredible and a great legacy to pass down. I would like to say thank you to all our customers and suppliers for supporting Esk Glazing & Interiors over the years and assisting in the company’s continued growth within the local economy. None of this would be possible without them.”

To show appreciation to everyone who has supported them and the business over the years, they are hosting a family fun day to celebrate this milestone. Believing that family is crucial to their business, the company felt a family fun day was the perfect way to celebrate.

This will take place at the firm’s showroom at Margaret House, Sir William Smith Road, Arbroath, between 12pm and 4pm and with free entry, it is open for anyone who wants to join them in their celebrations. There will be live music, food and drinks, a variety of inflatable fun, face painting, a children’s fun fair ride, a bungee trampoline and freebies to ensure that it will be a fun and exciting day for all members of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To say thank you to their customers old and new, Esk have been running a fantastic competition on their Facebook and Instagram pages which gives entrants the chance to win a new kitchen or windows and doors up to the value of £15,000. On Saturday, the lucky winner of the competition will be announced but, if you cannot make it on Saturday and have entered, they will be contacting whoever wins on the social media platform that they have entered on so no-one will miss out.