Family farm with royal connections up for sale
Covering around 600 acres of prime, mainly arable, land Old Montrose, to the south of the River Southesk, enjoys spectacular views towards the hills, and across Montrose Basin to the town of Montrose.
Managed to the highest of standards by the vendors and vendor’s family for three generations, covering almost a century, the approximately 602-acre property represents a “fantastic opportunity” for its next buyer, according to agents Savills.
The land at Old Montrose is steeped in history being previously owned by Robert the Bruce and subsequently by James Graham, the 5th Earl and the 1st Marquis of Montrose, often referred to simply as ‘Montrose’ and an heroic figure in Scottish history.
The sale includes a two-storey, four-bedroom modern farmhouse featuring a sitting room, drawing room, kitchen/dining room, four bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. Two cottages built in 1996 and 2000 provide three and four-bedroom accommodation for an employee and a short term let. Both have been recently renovated and each has a single garage and private enclosed garden.
The steading at Old Montrose comprises an extensive range of agricultural buildings.
In contrast to the farm’s predominantly arable nature is an area known locally as The Lurgies, covering approximately 70 acres, which varies from pasture to reed beds, salt and freshwater marsh, wet grassland, woodland and scrub, providing not only grazing but, along with Montrose Basin, natural habitats for a vast array of species including thousands of migratory and over wintering birds.
Evelyn Channing from Savills, said: “The sale of Old Montrose is a rare and fantastic opportunity to acquire a truly ‘best in class’ arable unit of scale with a super house and a fantastic range of farm buildings. The very special position of this well maintained farm with contrasting views and wildlife-rich tidal estuary only add to the many advantages of Old Montrose.”