Extended family's visit to Angus to follow in their ancestor's footsteps

Around 70 relatives who had gathered from three continents visited one of Scotland’s most historic kirks recently on their own family history pilgrimage.

Members of the extended Scott family - including some who had travelled from the USA, South Africa, Germany, Norway and England – to join their Scottish cousins, visited St Vigeans Church on the outskirts of Arbroath.

The church, which dates back to the 12th century, is the resting place of their common ancestor, David Scott of Newton. The party of his descendants arrived by coach from Fingask Castle in Perthshire, where the family gathering was taking place, to pay their respects.

With space limited within the medieval building, the family party divided into two groups, with one visiting the church itself while the other learned more about the history of the area and its Pictish heritage at the neighbouring St Vigeans Museum before swapping places.

​Some of the Scott party are pictured inside the church.
​Some of the Scott party are pictured inside the church.

Andrew Murray Threipland of Fingask Castle, and David Scott’s great-great-great-great-grandson, said afterwards that the family visit had been “a triumph” and thanked Keith Scott and Jim Menzies of Arbroath and District Parish Church for their hospitality and willingness to share their local knowledge.

He said: “Our ancestor David Scott was a heritor of St Vigeans and we all took particular pleasure in walking in his footsteps.

“We also enjoyed learning about Petrus Young, King James’s tutor, who is buried at St Vigeans and was instrumental in making the King James Bible a reality for us all to enjoy to this day.”

