Exam helpline poised to open on results day

The helpline will be open from 8am tomorrow.

A dedicated helpline will open tomorrow (Tuesday, August 5) to support around 147,000 Scottish pupils and students who are set to receive their full Higher, National and Advanced results.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young people, as well as parents and carers, will be able to get support with their results through Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Results Helpline, which opens from 8am.

The SDS Results Helpline will be staffed by expert careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps, providing impartial career information, advice, and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 SDS Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and will be open: Tuesday 5 and Wednesday, August 6 - 8am to 8pm; Thursday 7 and Friday, August 8 - 9am to 5pm.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer guidance on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

Kilmarnock Academy pupil Courtney McLaughlin called the SDS Results Helpline last August to get advice about her SQA results after receiving SQA results from her fourth-year exams.

Courtney, now 17, did not get the National 5 grades she had hoped for in English and History and thought it was a major setback in her career plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was so upset when I opened my results that I started crying and called the Results Helpline for help.

“The adviser calmed me down and made me feel much better through our conversation. I was able to see that it was not the end of the world and that I still had options. They advised me to speak to my teacher, who reassured me that I could re-take those subjects in fifth year, if I wanted.”

After calling the helpline, Courtney continued to get support from her school careers advisers.

There’s an SDS careers adviser linked to every secondary school in Scotland, with almost a quarter of a million school pupils from P7 to S6 receiving careers information, advice and guidance each year*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to tackle fifth year, Courtney received help from her school adviser, Melissa Masterton, to look into careers she was interested in and the subjects, further learning options and qualifications needed to pursue them.

As well as her love of football, Courtney is interested in a career linked to caring for people, drawing from her own experience of being in care when she was younger.

Courtney said: “I would love to be a P.E. teacher, but I also talked to Melissa about other interests I have, like childcare and policing. Together, we’ve been working through what I would need to do to have all those options open to me.”

Courtney retook her National 5 in English and also chose Higher P.E., a sports development course and a Childcare course through college. She also gained work experience with the Police, after approaching the school-based officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying on for sixth year at school, Courtney has plans to apply to college after school, to do an HNC course in Childcare or Health and Fitness, with Melissa available to support her along the way.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “Results Day is an important opportunity to celebrate achievement and success which is clear through a wider range of pathways for learners than ever before.

“There are many options available for young people, no matter the results they achieve, and the Helpline offers invaluable advice on a whole host of issues – from college and university places, to UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and volunteering.

“I appreciate the immense hard work and dedication which Scotland’s young people have applied throughout the year and I also know how well supported they have been by our teachers, by lecturers, and by parents and carers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 33 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots.

Dave McCallum, Head of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations at SDS said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on their journey.

“Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. They are also trained to help young people recognise that they are more than their exam results, giving them the confidence to see their strengths and abilities beyond qualifications.”

In addition to the dedicated SDS Results Helpline, young people and their parents or carers can also speak to an SDS adviser at an SDS centre or community venue (which can be found on the Contact Us page on the SDS website), visit Scotland’s career information and advice website, My World of Work, or speak to directly to an SDS school-based careers adviser for year-round support.