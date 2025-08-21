Entries are now being taken for the annual Meffan Winter Show
Until 5pm on Friday, September 12, artists of all levels are invited to submit their work for this vibrant exhibition. Open to both professional and amateur creatives, the event showcases a wide range of visual art - from paintings and photography to sculpture, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, illustration, film and more.
All pieces included in the exhibition will be eligible for the ANGUSalive Purchase Prize of £1500. Amateur submissions will be eligible for the ANGUSalive Visitors Choice Award of £200, which is chosen by public vote.
Gemma Hare was awarded a prize in 2024 for her artwork ‘Briney Sands’.
She said: “I would encourage anyone to enter the Meffan Winter Show, which is a great opportunity to have your work displayed. To have had my work selected to be part of the permanent Angus collection is very exciting.”
ANGUSalive aims to exhibit the largest and most diverse exhibition of contemporary art, design and craft to be held in Angus this year. All media from visual art, craft and design will be considered so everyone is invited to surprise and intrigue the selection panel with their work.
The exhibition will run at the Meffan Museum & Art Gallery in Forfar from Saturday, October 25 through to Monday, January 12. More information about the show and how to submit artwork can be found at www.angusalive.scot/museums-galleries/visual-arts/meffan-winter-show/