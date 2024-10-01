​Energy saving advice as households see bills rise

Turning the thermostat down a couple of degrees could make a difference.

​As households in Midlothian prepare for a 10 per cent hike to their energy bills, Home Energy Scotland has shared tips to save up to £330 per year on energy bills.

​Energy bills are increasing from this month as the energy price cap, set by the national energy regulator Ofgem, increases by 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that people living in a typical semi-detached house in Angus could expect their bills to be £1,900 annually, or for those in a typical detached property, an annual bill of £2,400.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Energy Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Energy Saving Trust to provide free, impartial and expert advice on keeping your home warm and affordable to run. They have pulled together a series of tips that can help beat the bills by up to £330 per year.

If you are warm enough, try turning your thermostat down by one degree, which could save you around £90 a year. According to the World Health Organisation, the lowest comfortable temperature for most people is between 18°C and 21°C. If you can go from 21 to 18 degrees, you could save £260.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swapping to four-minute showers could save £25 a year per person.

Switching appliances off instead of using standby and idle mode could save you £45 a year.

For more tailored advice, Home Energy Scotland’s local advisors can be contacted by free phone or email to discuss specific circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Marley, Home Energy Scotland centre manager for north east, said: “We know the energy price cap rise could hit household budgets hard, that’s why we’ve curated a series of simple tips to help you save money.

"Taking small actions around your home can add up to help reduce energy use and bills this winter.

“No matter how you heat and power your home and whether you own or rent it, we encourage anyone concerned about their energy bills to contact our advisors for tailored advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can be reached by free phone on 0808 808 2282 or via the contact form on our website homeenergyscotland.org.”

Home Energy Scotland’s website is packed with information on simple, low-cost actions that you can make at home to help save energy and reduce your energy bills.

Harry Mayers, Head of Home Energy Scotland, said: “If you need help to stay warm this winter, we encourage you to get in touch as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our local advisors can tell you about ways to make your home warmer and more affordable to heat – not all energy saving measures are expensive and time consuming.

“They can also explore funding available, check if you’re eligible for any benefits, and they can give you specialist advice if you need additional support.”

The energy price cap refers to the maximum price that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new price cap became effective from October 1 and is set until December 31.

For more information and advice, call Home Energy Scotland for free on 0808 808 2282 or visit homeenergyscotland.org/contact for other ways to get in touch or to request a callback.