Eco schools commended

Two Angus schools were visited by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful recently to celebrate their achievements in the international environmental Eco-Schools programme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the international Eco-Schools and Young Reporters for the Environment programmes, the charity has hosted an online assembly, organised live lessons, and set celebration challenges.

Additionally, schools celebrating a milestone are being visited to mark their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferryden Primary School and Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir were visited by education and learning officer Nicola Davidson, who presented the Ferryden pupils with a certificate of commendation for their Learning for Sustainability, and Webster’s with a certificate for community work, two of the main outcomes of the Climate Action Schools programme.

Ferryden Primary School was visited by Nicola Davidson, KSB's education and learning officer.

Barry Fisher, Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO, praised both schools for their achievements within both programmes.

He said: “This year we celebrate 30 years of schools making an environmental difference through Eco-Schools. It’s great that we were able to visit Ferryden Primary School and Webster's High School to present a certificate of achievement and to hear from the children, young people and educators about their inspiring action and commitment to improving our environment.

“For the past 30 years we have loved hearing about the remarkable achievements of our young people and the development of learning for sustainability across the world, and we look forward to continuing to provide support through our Climate Action Schools framework.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eco-Schools is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world, operated internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and delivered by Keep Scotland Beautiful. It was launched in the UK, Denmark and Germany in 1994, with Scotland awarding its first flag in 1995.

The charity’s Climate Action Schools programme, funded by the Scottish Government, also provides a positive driver and demonstrator for schools towards achieving Target 2030.