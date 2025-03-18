Drop-in session to learn more about animal charity’s plans

Scotland’s animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA, is holding a public drop-in event in Dundee this week and is encouraging the local community to go along.

The event is one of a series of sessions taking place around Scotland in March where the charity will be talking to local people about how it will be doing even more to support animals and people in the community.

Taking place at Abertay University’s Kydd Building on Thursday (March 20), members of the public are welcome to drop in any time between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to meet some of the charity’s team and give feedback on its plans.

Last year the Scottish SPCA responded to 3031 reports of animals in need across Dundee and Angus, and found 122 animals their permanent homes in the area. In recent months cases have included the dramatic rescue of Cleo the 15 year old Bengal cat, rescued alive by the charity’s animal rescue officers after spending an agonising five days trapped five feet underground below a block of flats during the chaos of Storm Eowyn.

Across Scotland, animals’ needs are becoming more complex, costs are rising and last year the the charity saw a 24% increase in people getting in touch about giving up their pet, in many cases because they simply could no longer cope.

In 2025 it is expanding its community support to help keep pets and people together and ensure the public know the role they can play in helping wild animals thrive in their natural homes. Its adoption and fostering service was also recenlty relaunched, finding rescued animals new homes more quickly than ever.

Jennie Macdonald, head of adoption, fostering and community engagement, said: “We’re looking forward to chatting to people from Dundee and the surrounding area about the work we are doing in 2025 to help even more animals and people through more community services and support. By tackling issues early and getting help to where it’s needed most, we are stopping animal welfare issues from spiralling and helping people and pets stay together in loving homes - this is your chance to ask us questions and get involved.”