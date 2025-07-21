Dragontale fires the imaginations of country park visitors

A new attraction which will fire the imaginations of children and adults alike has opened at Brechin Castle Centre Country Park.

Dragontale Castle is a fully bespoke £500,000 wooden play structure like nothing else in the region and is set to become a must-visit destination for families from across Scotland this summer.

Designed to spark imagination and active adventure, the 10-metre high, structure, handcrafted from natural robinia and crowned with a magical dragon on its tallest turret, offers a full-scale storybook experience for children.

Inside, visitors can travel from tower to tower, visiting the wizard’s study, princess’s music parlour, the armoury and banquet room complete with spinning, round table.

​The new Dragaontale Castle attraction has already proved to be a hit with visitors young and old alike.

The throne room also makes the perfect backdrop for those all-important family photos.

Dragontale Castle has been purpose-built to inspire physical play, problem-solving and imaginative storytelling. From climbing structures and rope walkways to giant tube slides, in-ground trampolines and balancing trails, the structure is designed to challenge and entertain.

Hidden puzzles and interactive elements are also incorporated throughout, including telescopes, and whispering talking tubes that carry voices from one side of the castle to the other.

Susan Young, marketing & events manager, said: “We wanted to create something truly extraordinary. Dragontale Castle is completely unique - there’s nothing else like it in the area. It’s a space where children can run, climb, puzzle and imagine.

"One minute they’re a wizard, the next a knight, princess or dragon tamer. It’s a magical world they can return to again and again.”

Adults are also encouraged to join in the fun, especially when accompanying younger children, making it a shared adventure for the whole family.

The castle has been 18 months in the making, with initial design discussions beginning in February 2024 and on-site construction taking three-and-a-half months. The build was brought to life by a team of skilled carpenters with support from a wider crew of play designers who helped craft every imaginative detail.

As part of a long-term investment plan, the castle reflects a strong commitment to enhancing the visitor experience and offering families something truly special.

The castle has already captured the hearts of visiting children and staff alike, with little adventurers queuing up to become the first to storm its towers and staff thrilled to see their young guests so inspired and engaged.

Children have been quick to embrace the magic with some even arriving dressed as knights and princesses.

Dragontale Castle is now the centrepiece of the 70-acre country park, which offers a full day out for families, with highlights including a woodland fairy trail with interactive story; crazy golf and footgolf courses; a sledge run and pedal-powered go-karts; a wooden maze, jumping pillows and sand play and an indoor café and outdoor picnic areas.

Dragontale Castle is included in general admission and accessible to both day visitors and annual season pass holders.