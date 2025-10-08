Dr Ian McKenzie Smith: Angus-born artist who became President of the Royal Scottish Academy

A former president of the Royal Scottish Academy, remembered as an “outstanding artist, leader and advocate for the arts”, died recently aged 90.

Dr Ian McKenzie Smith was president of the RSA from 1998 to 2007.

Born in Montrose in 1935, he studied at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen, and at Hospitalfield, Arbroath, where he met his wife, Mae.

Influenced by the Danish, Dutch and Belgian artists of the COBRA group, his practice centred on abstract painting, often inspired by the landscape. In 1958, a travelling scholarship took him to Paris where encounters with the Japanese artist Kenzo Okada and Zen philosophy left a lasting impression.

​Dr Ian McKenzie Smith, who died recently. (Pic: Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums)

Dr McKenzie Smith also served as director of Aberdeen Art Gallery from 1968 to 1989 and head of the city’s arts and recreation department from 1989 to 1996.

He had a clear vision for creating a world-class Art Gallery for Aberdeen. He had set about modernising the gallery in the 1960s and 70s, bringing the contemporary to the fore, introducing innovative touring exhibitions and making the gallery an enjoyable and inspiring place to visit.

Through his relationships with private collectors, he secured unique exhibitions and loans which on occasion led to major bequests, including the Hyslop collection of works by Scottish Colourists.

Dr McKenzie Smith was president of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour from 1988 to 1998 and served on the Committee for the British School at Rome, the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (Arts Council England) and as a Trustee of the National Galleries of Scotland, among other roles, before becoming president of the RSA. He was awarded a CBE in 2009.

During his presidency, he led the temporary relocation of the RSA during the refurbishment of the Academy building and steering significant constitutional reforms that broadened its membership and remit.

His paintings and prints are held in many public collections, including the National Galleries of Scotland, as well as in private collections across the world.