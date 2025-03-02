Dobbies launches new fundraising campaign for Alzheimer's charity

The company has chosen ​Alzheimer’s Research UK as its new fundraising partner.

A new fundraising campaign to support Alzheimer’s Research UK has been launched at Dobbies’ store in Monifieth.

The store is part of a national effort to raise funds for the charity, which has been named as the company’s new National Charity Partner.

The announcement coincides with the retailer marking 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow.

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and almost one million people in the UK are living with it, putting precious memories and lives at risk. This partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK will see Dobbies highlight the benefits of garden living for brain health, and through colleague and customer activity raise vital funds to support research to help find a cure for dementia.

This new partnership follows successful national appeal made by Dobbies to charities across the UK. The partnership will launch from March with a year- round programme to educate on the impact of dementia and encourage donations that will fund research.

David Robinson, Dobbies CEO, said: “When we were looking for a new charity partner that would be the right fit for us, and resonate with our customers, Alzheimer’s Research UK stood out as an ideal choice.

“As well as fundraising to help research into a cure for dementia, our aim through this partnership is to inspire people to keep their brains healthy. Gardening can really help this through stimulating both body and mind, and staying connected with other people is also very important. In our Monifieth store we have everything needed to help people garden, and through our restaurant and events we also help bring people together.

Chief Executive Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, Hilary Evans-Newton, added: “If nothing changes, one in two of us 2 will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Alzheimer’s Research UK exists to change this. With Dobbies standing with us, we will speed up our progress and end the heartbreak dementia causes sooner.”

For more information visit go to the Dobbies website.