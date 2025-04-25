Dobbies joins up with Alzheimer’s Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dobbies Garden Centres is hosting a very special free Grow How event in its Monifieth store this May in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK to mark Dementia Action Week (May 19-25).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies is highlighting the benefits of garden living for brain health and raising vital funds to find a cure for dementia through this free-to-attend workshop at the store.

Gardening is ideal to highlight, as it is a hobby that can help look after brain health. Physical activity, learning new skills and keeping connected with others are just some of the things which can be done to help reduce the risk of dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, Love Your Lawn, will take place on Saturday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 7 at 10.30am and 3.30pm, giving customers of all ages and gardening abilities the chance to learn something new or finesse their skills. Dobbies’ Green Team will give a demonstration around lawn care, taking customers back to the basics and illustrating the importance of maintenance.

​The event will help to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

During the session there will be an activity centred around repairing a lawn with grass plugs. There will also be the chance to ask questions relating to lawn care. The team will then share information on Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Think Brain Health campaign, which aims to educate people about how to reduce the risk of dementia. To book a place, visit www.dobbies.comvents. Donations to the charity can be made at the time of booking or on the day.