Distillery breaks ground on new visitor centre to mark 200th anniversary

​The new centre is due to open in summer 2025.

Glencadam Distillery in Brechin has confirmed that work on the project is already well under way.

As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating back to 1825, the new visitor centre will pay homage to its rich heritage with a dedicated exhibition space showcasing the history of the distillery and its surroundings.

The team at Glencadam handcrafts single malt in a process that has remained unchanged for almost two centuries.

The new centre will also house a retail space and tasting rooms, as well as a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

The distillery’s architectural landmarks have been incorporated into the designs and are set to be reimagined, including the distinctive pagoda roofs, reinterpreting the 'Doig Ventilators' as skylights to provide natural light and ventilation to the space.

Gary Milligan, project manager, said: “Much work has gone into developing plans to craft an immersive visitor experience suited to both our historic distillery and the vibrant community which surrounds it.

“Blending tradition with modernity, a stone facade will wrap around the two-floor visitor centre, complementing the existing distillery buildings while adding a contemporary feel, with enhanced amenities to elevate the overall visitor experience.”

It is expected that the new visitor centre will open its doors in summer 2025.

In 2021, the distillery re-installed a working internal waterwheel, modelled on the original which was used to power the distillery back in in 1825.

Now, with work underway on the state-of-the-art visitor centre, the team will be able to share Glencadam’s vibrant story with the world.

Gary added: “As we approach our 200th anniversary in 2025, it is a truly exciting time for all involved at Glencadam!”