Dean shines among Scotland's fastest swimmers

S5 pupil and Lathallan Sports Personality of the Year Dean Fearn, 16, set a personal best in every event he competed in at the event, which was held in the London Aquatics Centre.

During the event, Dean, a member of the Aberdeen Dolphins Swimming Club, coached by Laura Bowie, competed in four events against Britain’s fastest junior swimming talent.

He reached the final for all four events, achieved four personal bests, three Scottish junior Records and three European Junior consideration times.

In the 200m Backstroke Junior Final Dean dipped under the European Junior nomination standard in a Scottish Junior record of 2:02.12.

Dean said: “I had an amazing week and I’ve been really happy with my swims. I’ve PBs in everything and I think the one I’m most proud of is my 100 fly. That was a PB by over a second.

“I’ve learned a lot, this is a new pool to me, I’ve not swam here before and it’s good to discover new pools and see how they feel. Overall, I’m really happy, three Euro Junior consideration times”.

In 2023, Dean was selected as one of only three Scottish swimmers to take part in the European Youth Olympics in Maribor, Slovenia – and the only one from the north and northeast.

While competing in the event, he took on competitors two years older than him.

He then had a quick turnaround for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

After this event, Scottish Swimming reported: “15-year-old Dean Fearn, who was the youngest swimmer in the group, delivered a glorious gold medal in the 50m Butterfly – bettering the rest of the field with his excellent form and gritty determination. His medal set the standard for his fellow swimmers and opened the floodgates for the highest number of golds won by a swimming group at the games since 2004.”