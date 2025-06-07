Dancers win champions title

​The school brought home a championship title among its trophy haul.

Teams from Notorious Dance in Arbroath recently brought home an impressive haul of trophies after competing in the Scottish Dance Event Competition.

The dance school took took 48 dancers, along with 50 of their parents/guardians to the competition in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall

Notorious Dance had qualified to compete at the competition where they would compete in Hip Hop, Lyrical, Commercial & Jazz dance.

Six teams competed along with entries in the solo, duet and quad sections.

In the Hip Hop competition, teams Chaos, Authority and Collision all took first place and were named as Scottish Champions in the discipline.

In the Lyrical section, team Euphoria were second place runners-up while in the Jazz competition, Wildcats were second place runners-up.

In the Commercial Team section, Reminisce were also secondp lace runners-up.

In addition, the school also came home with 48 other trophies for solo, duos and quads including youngest dancers Ella Stewart and Eva Niland, both 7, who won first place for their duet.

Kimberly Gallacher, Notorious Dance principal, praised all the competitors for their hard work and their trophy success in the competition.

She said: “We worked so hard for this competition and our results really do make all that hard work so worth it.

"I am so proud of all my dancers they are all so talented and really did Arbroath proud this weekend.”