'Craftivists' undertake cycle journey to highlight CO2 pipeline plan

A craftivist group of knitting grannies known as the North Sea Knitters passed through Angus recently on a "pedalling pilgrimage" tracing the route of a proposed pipeline from Grangemouth to St Fergus.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 170-mile long pipeline is being touted as the potential route for a controversial carbon capture transportation scheme. The activists have been talking to the public along the journey which started in Grangemouth earlier this month and passed through Stirling, Perth, Forfar, Stonehaven, Aberdeen and Peterhead, concluding in St Fergus in Aberdeenshire. The Knitters highlighted the safety risks associated with the high pressure carbon pipeline and are calling for informed local consultation and engagement with the project.

The group have been committed supporters of climate action for several years but have decided to make this journey after reading about a devastating carbon pipeline explosion in Mississippi in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knitters have previously discussed climate concerns with the First Minister, staged a ‘knit in’ in oil company offices and interrupted the AGM of energy giant SSE in protest at plans to build a new gas burning power station in Aberdeenshire.

​The knitters are pictured taking a break during their journey.

Bridget Cooper, one of the cyclists, said: "I have always been uncomfortable with the plan to make a new gas fired power station somehow tick green boxes by attaching the really dodgy and unproven carbon capture to it. But I was shocked when I learnt that part of that plan was pushing CO2 from Grangemouth to Peterhead through an old pipeline.

“We wondered if people living along the pipeline knew about this plan, if they knew that leaks from a CO2 pipeline in the US had hospitalised people. So we thought, let’s travel the pipeline and let people know. Walking is not possible with my old arthritic knees so biking it had to be."

Freya Aitchison, from Friends of the Earth Scotland, added: “It’s great that the Knitters have been getting out there and talking to the people who will be impacted by these plans.

"Communities must be meaningfully consulted about what a carbon pollution pipeline could mean and the risks to which they will be exposed.”