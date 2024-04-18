Continued lottery fund support for Angus organisations

Angus MP Dave Doogan at the opening of Kirriemuir Food Hub’s new Bank Street premises last year.

The National Lottery Community Fund are the largest funder of community activity in the UK. It is responsible for helping community and charity causes across the country and aim to support projects that create supportive and inclusive communities that are environmentally sustainable.

Since 2019 they have donated over £68 million to over 2,200 projects across Scotland which includes almost £5 million of funding towards Angus organisations.

And the fund is continuing to support organisations across the county, which since the turn of this year have successfully awarded a number of grants to local groups.

Latterly, Kirriemuir Food Hub, which provides fresh produce and food products to everyone in the community, received a £19,750 grant, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group received a £2000 and Kirriemuir Youth Project was granted a £8100.

Elsewhere, the Montrose Befriending Service received a £72,000 grant, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Brechin received £9336 while Newtyle Footpaths Group received a £10,000 grant.

The fund’s continuing support for charities and groups across Angus communities has been welcomed by local MP Dave Doogan.

He said: “It’s wonderful that the incredible community base here in Angus, where ordinary people do extraordinary things to benefit their community, is boosted repeatedly by the National Lottery in this way. As the MP for Angus I am privileged to have visited many of the outstanding organisations who operate, often discreetly, to support those in need of material, practical or emotional support and I thank them for the difference they make here.