Conserved Samurai armour now on display to the public

A rare suit of Samurai armour has gone on display at Montrose Museum as part of a new exhibition looking at Angus’s connections to colonialism.

The armour, which was conserved using an award of £21,355 from the Angus Council Common Good Fund, will be on display until Monday, November 3.

This work, undertaken by Tuula Pardoe and Will Murray from The Scottish Conservation Studio, is part of a wider project begun in January last year, funded by Museums Galleries Scotland, to fully catalogue and research the historic Angus World Cultures collection.

The collection and research is highlighted in ‘Perspectives: Collecting the World’, which is the result of work by ANGUSalive to decolonise the collections and examine the legacies of colonialism.

The armour is currently on display in Montrose, and will be moved to Forfar for the full exhibition in January.

The word ‘samurai’ derives originally from the term meaning ‘one who serves’ and refers to allegiances to military groupings which evolved around the 10th century. Samurai had a profound effect on the military and political state of Japan, but also formed their own aristocratic courts and became major patrons of the arts.

This armour comprises layered plates designed to protect the wearer while allowing for flexibility of movement. It was found to be in an advanced state of deterioration and due to the complexity of the work required was not able to be displayed when the exhibition launched in August.

Conservators used moisture to straighten and relax the damaged areas of the blue and brown silk fabric, cut dyed net to fit over the damaged areas of the silk and sewed it in place for protection. The mail was also sewn into its original position and repaired.

Emma Gilliland, ANGUSalive Museums & Galleries Collections Lead said: “We are very grateful to Angus Council Common Good for this funding award which has enabled us conserve this special object and display it safely for visitors.”

The armour will also be on display for the exhibition’s full run at Forfar’s Meffan Museum and Art Gallery from January 23 to April 20, 2026 along with more unseen objects.