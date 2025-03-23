Competition gives young Montrose artists the chance to design new Fairtrade logo

​Pictured are Alicia Gardiner (left) and Iyla Greig from Montrose Academy, which was designated Angus’s first Fairtrade secondary school.

Budding young artists in Montrose are being given the opportunity to design the new face of Fairtrade in the town with a new logo competition.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Montrose Fairtrade Forum is offering an exciting opportunity for young designers to make their mark on the town’s fairtrade mission.

The forum is asking youngsters aged 18 and under to create a brand-new logo that will represent its efforts in promoting ethical shopping and supporting producers in developing countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design will be showcased on all the forum's banners and promotional materials, helping to spread the message of fairtrade throughout the community.

Pam Robinson, Montrose Fairtrade Forum chairperson, said: "This competition allows young people to get creative while learning about the importance of Fairtrade.

"The winning logo will be a vibrant symbol of our mission to promote fairness and sustainability in shopping, while also celebrating Montrose."

Thanks to Scotmid’s generous support, the winner will receive:

• A £50 Scotmid voucher;

• A framed version of their logo design;

• A tote bag and T-shirt featuring the logo;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A selection of delicious fairtrade ingredients for a party or group activity;

• A special visit from a member of the forum.

Lynne Ogg, Head of Membership & Community Engagement at Scotmid added: "We’re thrilled to support this creative initiative that highlights the importance of Fairtrade. At Scotmid, we believe in making a positive impact within our local communities, and this competition provides a wonderful opportunity for young people to get involved, get creative, and make a difference."

And the town has a particular place in the fairtrade movement in Angus. In 2008 it became the first town in the county to achieve the official Fairtrade status, and Montrose Academy became the first Fairtrade secondary school in the area.

Montrose Fair Trade Forum has been at the heart of promoting fair trade in the local community, ensuring that ethical consumption remains a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From organising events to working with local businesses and schools, the forum continues to raise awareness about the power of making fair trade choices.

Globally, Fairtrade works with farming co-operatives, businesses and governments to make trade fairer by ensuring set social, economic and environmental standards for producers.

For farmers and workers the standards include protection of workers’ rights and the environment, for companies they include the payment of the Fairtrade Minimum Price safety net and an additional Fairtrade Premium

To take part, design a logo that reflects the values of fairness, sustainability, and community, with a nod to the town of Montrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries, which should include the designer's name and contact details on the back, can be submitted in person or by post to Scotmid, High Street, Montrose or Scotmid Borrowfield. The deadline for submissions is May 31.