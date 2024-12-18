Company brings back £5 appeal for Social Bites charity

Founder of Scottish business, itison, Oli Norman, has spoken out about the ‘devastating’ level of poverty in Scotland this festive season.

To tackle this, the company has again launched its £5 Christmas appeal in a bid to raise thousands for people who are vulnerable and homeless this winter, in partnership with Social Bite.

The annual initiative, which allows generous Scots to buy a person, family, or child who is homeless or vulnerable a hot Christmas meal or gift for just £5, comes amidst news that more children in Scotland will be homeless and hungry this Christmas than ever before.

Over the last decade, the campaign has raised more than £3 million, with 700,000 donations made, meaning hundreds of people each year are able to enjoy a hot meal or a gift on Christmas Day at one of Social Bite’s coffee shops. Every year, the number of people accepting these meals increases, with more and more people visiting Social Bite on Christmas Day to enjoy good company, warmth, and a hearty meal.

Donations and gifts can be made to Social Bite's Festival of Kindness online or its Dundee premises on Union Street.

It was revealed earlier this year that the increase in homelessness in Scotland poses a ‘serious risk’ to life as a lack of accommodation is leaving people without somewhere safe to call home, forcing them to endure freezing temperatures and extreme weather conditions.

Oli said: “It’s 2024, and people are still going hungry, still without a decent home, still living on the streets, and still at serious risk because there is not enough accommodation for people who need it. There is simply not enough support for people who are, or are at risk of becoming, vulnerable and homeless.

"Families and children across the country will be spending Christmas Day without a hot meal, gift or safe place to call home – more must be done. We are urging people to please go online and buy a voucher for the same price as a coffee or a meal deal – we need your help to break this cycle of homelessness. Let’s act now.”

Vouchers are available at itison.com, and donations and gifts can be made to Social Bite’s Festival of Kindness online or its Dundee premises on Union Street.