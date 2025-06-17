Co-op's community fund is now open for applications from Angus groups

Angus community groups are being invited to apply to Co-op’s £5 million Local Community Fund, which is now open for a new round of grants.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op is looking to support local causes across the UK that “matter most locally and help people and communities thrive”, with a focus on enabling communities to access food, improve mental well-being and create opportunities for young people and promote community cohesion and build sustainable futures.

Thanks to Co-op members, the fund has helped 39,000 projects across the UK since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact, said: “It’s always exciting to start the search for local causes to take part in a new round of funding.

David Luckin said that members want to focus on priority issues​.

"Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives, and act on the issues that matter most. We know that things are increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can make a difference locally and help people to thrive.’’

With its history dating back 180 years, Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives.

Members can view current local causes and choose a community project close to their own heart via the membership app .

Applications are open until Sunday, July 6. For more information, and to apply, local community causes and groups should visit coop.co.uk/causes