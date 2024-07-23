Clothing grants available for pupils returning to school

Angus Council provides school clothing grants for primary and secondary pupils.

Parents are being reminded that they could be eligible for financial help with school clothing and shoes as youngsters prepare to head back to the classroom.

National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging households to check their eligibility for support before schools return from the summer holidays next month.

Angus Council provides clothing grants of at least £130 per primary school-aged child and £160 per secondary school-aged child to families receiving qualifying benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most councils accept applications from July until the end of March the following year, with payments made in July or August before the new school year starts.Grants are paid directly into recipients’ bank accounts, but those without an account can discuss other payment options.Some families will have their award automatically renewed if they previously applied successfully.Advice Direct Scotland is urging those who may have started claiming benefits over the holidays due to a change in circumstances to take action.Additionally, families with a child starting school for the first time or who have recently moved to a different council area are encouraged to check their eligibility.Eligibility criteria and monthly income thresholds vary between councils and links to local authority dedicated school clothing grant pages can be found on mygov.scot.