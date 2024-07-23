Clothing grants available for pupils returning to school
National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging households to check their eligibility for support before schools return from the summer holidays next month.
Angus Council provides clothing grants of at least £130 per primary school-aged child and £160 per secondary school-aged child to families receiving qualifying benefits.
Most councils accept applications from July until the end of March the following year, with payments made in July or August before the new school year starts.Grants are paid directly into recipients’ bank accounts, but those without an account can discuss other payment options.Some families will have their award automatically renewed if they previously applied successfully.Advice Direct Scotland is urging those who may have started claiming benefits over the holidays due to a change in circumstances to take action.Additionally, families with a child starting school for the first time or who have recently moved to a different council area are encouraged to check their eligibility.Eligibility criteria and monthly income thresholds vary between councils and links to local authority dedicated school clothing grant pages can be found on mygov.scot.
However, typically, parents can apply for a grant if they receive any of the following: Universal Credit; Income Support; Income-based Job Seekers Allowance; any income-related element of Employment and Support Allowance; Child Tax Credit, but not Working Tax Credit; both Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit; Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.For assistance with any applications and information regarding support entitlement, the advice.scot team can be contacted by phone or online on 0808 800 9060 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or through www.advice.scot.