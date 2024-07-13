Church receives funding to start work on much-needed car park

​The car park will service the church, the nearby primary school and visitors to the village. (Google Maps)

St Cyrus Church has received £50,000 in funding to help build a much-needed car park to alleviate traffic congestion in the village.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The congregation applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to create the facility on a vacant piece of land located opposite the church and primary school.

They argued the area was needed to prevent “hazardous” parking that could sometimes lead to emergency services being unable to attend incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church also said the car park was needed to address “significant” traffic issues that crop up when it hosts large services.

The area could accommodate visitors looking to access the nearby Mearns Coastal Trail Path.

And parents of the local primary school would benefit from the facility during school drop-offs and pick-ups, preventing congestion on the surrounding narrow roads.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the planning application in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new car park will have 51 standard spaces along with three disabled bays and five drop-off spaces. Access will be formed on the corner of Cliff Place and Beach Road.

The scheme is one of 15 along the region’s coastline to receive grants from the council’s Coastal Communities Challenge Fund, revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland and which the local authority distributes.

Councillor Alan Turner, Infrastructure Services Committee chairman, said: “I am delighted to see more exciting projects along our coastline receiving Coastal Communities fundings.

“Our communities are realising just how valuable this particular source of funding can be to them and I would again encourage any organisations looking to secure grants to find out more on our website and to discuss their plans with our Economic Development service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Isobel Davidson, vice-chairperson, added: “It’s tremendous that we have this fund to support projects along the coast which is always under pressure from tourism and other recreational activities. We really are now seeing the benefit of having the Coastal Communities Fund.”