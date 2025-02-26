Children's charity urging Angus fundraiser to take on the Marathon March challenge

A children’s charity is seeking fundraisers of all ages and abilities in Angus to join its annual Marathon March fundraiser.

The aim of the challenge, set by the Archie Foundation, is to move a mile every day in March, whether you are a regular runner, want a leisurely stroll, move on wheels or even want to swim – however participants decide they want to join in.

The ultimate goal is to reach an ultra-marathon distance over the month, with all proceeds going to the charity, supporting babies, children and families in the north of Scotland.

Last year’s Marathon March raised £20,794 and the charity is eager to raise even more funds to support babies, children and families in Aberdeen, Tayside and the Highlands.

Kelly M. Anderson, head of fundraising, said: “We are very excited for the return of Marathon March this year, as it brings yet another opportunity to raise vital funds for The Archie Foundation.

"The great part about this fundraiser is its inclusive nature, meaning everyone is able to join in and do their bit.

"Whether you’re jogging with friends, pushing along your little one in a buggy or taking a dip in your local pool, everyone is welcome!

“This is an amazing chance to stay active, get out and about and support The Archie Foundation all at once."

Anyone wishing to take part can take the first step setting up their own JustGiving fundraising page for their chosen Archie region and sharing their reason for supporting the charity at https://archie.org/marathonmarch2025/