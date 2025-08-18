Children’s charity is seeking new trustees

​The Archie Foundation is looking for trustees particularly from the Tayside area.

Angus supporters of The Archie Foundation are being encouraged to become trustees of the children’s charity and use their skills to shape its future.

The current board of trustees is made up of people from a wide range of sectors and backgrounds, including HR, consultancy, accountancy and energy as well as medicine and healthcare.

Trustees play a vital role in leading and shaping the direction of a charity, ensuring its effective management and long-term sustainability.

The foundation is particularly keen to hear from those with professional experience in IT and digital innovation; legal services; marketing and communications; and medical and nursing.

It supports babies, children and their families at the Highland Children’s Unit at Raigmore, providing both emotional and financial support at the time of need during a hospital stay.

Support is also provided for families at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells in Dundee, as well for youngsters who have suffered a bereavement, through Archie’s Child Bereavement Service.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mike Reidy, joined as a trustee in September 2022 and also sits on the project planning committee.

He said: “In my clinical role, I work directly with children and young people, and I witness the difference that this support makes - not just to them, but to their families too.

“Being a trustee gives me the chance to contribute beyond the hospital walls, helping to ensure the charity’s work is informed by clinical insight and focused where it can have the greatest impact.”

Irene Bruce has been a trustee since 2023, bringing more than 25 years’ professional experience in HR.

She and her husband Michael are parents to 10-year-old Lottie, who was born at 32 weeks and spent 23 days in the care of the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. As a thank you for their daughter’s care, the couple held a fundraising ball, which resulted in a donation of £30,000, which went towards an additional Giraffe incubator.

Irene then joined the former neonatal committee in 2017 and has supported the team with the financial elements as well as fundraising events, demonstrating her commitment to supporting families when they need it most.

She said: “As a trustee, I actively participate in fundraising efforts and strategic planning to support neonatal care.

"My leadership roles within the charity require good governance and financial stewardship, crucial skills which extend to my professional role.”

Paula Cormack, foundation CEO, said trustees are key to the efficient running of the charity.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to all of our trustees and look forward to welcoming new faces to the board. We rely on having dedicated ambassadors to help us spread the word about Archie and the support we offer to families when babies and children are in hospital to make a difficult time a little easier.”

Further information about the trustee role is available by emailing [email protected] to