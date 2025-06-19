Charity waves its magic want to make wish come true for Harry Potter superfan

An Angus teenager enjoyed the trip of a lifetime recently when children’s charity Rays of Sunshine granted the Harry Potter superfan’s wish.

Leah McDonald, 15, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour just as she was starting primary school. She underwent treatment, but unfortunately was diagnosed with another tumour when she was 11. Her journey has also left her with some visual impairment.

Despite this, her mum Elaine said she has faced her health issues with bravery and still goes out of her way to make others smile.

Leah’s family were first introduced to Rays of Sunshine, the charity which grants wishes to seriously ill children in the UK, in 2023.

​Leah says that she feels more courageous after her Harry Potter-themed trip of a lifetime to London.

Leah said: “My diagnoses and treatment really knocked my courage the second time around.”

Chemotherapy made her sleepy, and it was hard to keep up with school and her friends. Her situation was made even more complicated, because she was due to start secondary school when her diagnosis came.

She continued: “When my team explained that I could have a wish I thought it would be a great chance for me to boost my confidence.”

Elaine added: “We just wanted Leah to know that there are lots of happy things to look forward to in life too.”

Leah’s favourite books of all time are the Harry Potter series, and throughout her treatment she used the books to escape her hospital room and go on adventures.

Knowing how special the story was to her, Leah’s Rays of Sunshine wish granter got straight to work planning the perfect experience for a Harry Potter superfan.

She was then flown from Edinburgh to London, and welcomed to Georgian House Hotel for a stay in their Wizarding World-themed rooms.

Leah and her family were then treated to a wizard-themed afternoon tea experience at the hotel, and, the following day, she was invited to the Warner Bros Studios for the Harry Potter Studios tour, where she had the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the making of the films.

Elaine said: “We must have spent a good four-and-a-half hours walking around the whole thing – it was just amazing to see Leah so engrossed and happy.”

Leah said she feels more courageous after her wish, and loves the fact she has something so special she can share with other people that does not relate back to her illness.

Her mum says she has also noticed a change in her daughter.

Elaine said: “Watching her navigate around London, something which can be intimidating for anyone, was so amazing.

"She felt empowered because she was doing it for her wish, and that confidence has continued since.”

Amy Chambers, chief of staff and director of fundraising & communications at Rays of Sunshine, says: “We’re so glad that Leah’s wish had so many special moments, and that her family could experience the joy of the wish together.

“Thank you to everyone who supports our charity, and our partners like Georgian House Hotel, who help make precious memories like this happen.”

To find out more about Rays of Sunshine’s work go to www.raysofsunshine.org.uk.