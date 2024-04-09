Charity seeking homes for abundance of bunnies

​Since 2020, the Scottish SPCA has taken in 1816 rabbits.

The charity is currently caring for 81 rabbits across Scotland and, since 2020, the charity has taken in 1816 bunnies, with around 87% of those arriving needing some form of veterinary treatment.

Many are also pregnant. Since 2020, the charity’s centres have welcomed 299 baby rabbits born in their care. Although these animals quickly arrive at the centres, they are often difficult to rehome and remain for a number of months.

Rachael Maclean, Scottish SPCA rehabilitations operations lead, said: “It’s hard to say why so many of these animals end up at our centres. However, we suspect that often they seen as an ‘easy’ pet and purchased for a child. In reality, rabbits are incredibly complex and social animals who need a lot of care, exercise and enrichment to stay happy and healthy.

“We would encourage anyone thinking of bringing a rabbit into their home to consider adopting. Anyone looking to adopt a rabbit as a companion should make sure they follow proper introductions and have space available if the pair don’t get along.

“Anyone who is interested in adopting a rabbit but has questions or concerns should give their local centre a call on 03000 999 999 or pop into centre reception for a chat with our team."