Charity helping the public to avoid council tax arrears

Scots struggling with council tax payments are being urged to seek support, as it emerged that some households face debts of up to £15,000.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the free moneyadvice.scot service, has seen a surge in people seeking help after falling into arrears.

The charity expects even more people to come forward as councils across Scotland confirm tax hikes from April, piling further pressure on families.

In recent months, Advice Direct Scotland has helped people manage council tax debts ranging from £1500 to £3000. The charity also supported one person who faced a £15,000 arrears bill that had built up over six years.

​Council tax bills are set to rise from the start of April.

Another case involved a mother whose wages were arrested to pay off a £1800 council tax bill, while she was also struggling with £12,000 in total debt due to a deepening gambling addiction.

Council tax arrears are a “priority debt”, meaning they should be addressed before other debts to avoid harsher enforcement measures, such as bank or wage arrestment.

Councils can seize benefits and take other actions to recover payments, risking the loss of homes or tenancy agreements if left unresolved.

Advice Direct Scotland urges anyone who has missed a payment to contact their council immediately and request to pay in smaller amounts, rather than waiting to be contacted. The charity is also reminding people on low incomes to check if they qualify for a reduction on their council tax bill.

John Baird, head of debt services , said: “We understand that receiving council tax letters when you’re already worried about money can create more anxiety. But it’s important not to bury your head in the sand – you should take action now.

"With the right support, people can manage their debts more effectively and avoid the serious consequences of falling behind on council tax payments. Our debt advisers are here to help you assess your situation, review your income and expenses, and figure out the best way forward.

For free expert support, moneyadvice.scot, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, can help assess finances, negotiate payment plans, and pause enforcement. Alternatively, call 0808 196 2316.