Celebrate people who make the Angus area great

The people who make Angus communities so special will be celebrated as part of Scotland Loves Local Week next month.

People Make Places is the theme for this year’s events, which take place from Saturday August 23.

A week of activities, including social media campaigning and political visits, will highlight the transformational difference of choosing local - supporting friends, family and neighbours by getting behind the businesses which are the fabric of communities.

Residents across Angus are being encouraged to take part, championing the message to think local first - and sharing some of the stories of the people who make their places.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie and Scotland’s Towns Partnership chair Professor Leigh Sparks. (Picture: Jamie Simpson)

Scotland Loves Local Week is organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation which champions the critical part that towns and local neighbourhoods play in creating a stronger, fairer, wealthier Scotland.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP’s Chief Officer, said: “People are at the heart of our places, driving the ideas, projects and development that will breathe new life into communities across the region and throughout Scotland.

“Scotland Loves Local Week is the chance to shout about the great things that are happening where you live – and the people whose innovation, determination and dedication, make Angus the great place it is.”

She continued: “Whether it be the team from the family business which has been part of the community for generations, or a trailblazing development, this is a chance to highlight why it's so important to get behind what they are doing to create better places – all the while supporting the jobs of the people around us.”

Scotland Loves Local is the drive for people to build stronger, more sustainable futures for their community by supporting the businesses in their area, potentially injecting millions of pounds into regional economies.

It is spearheaded by STP with support from the Scottish Government.

More information about how to get involved in Scotland Loves Local Week is available at www.lovelocal.scot or by emailing [email protected].